Judge OKs Fees For Dish, Sirius In Patent Case

By Adam Lidgett (November 9, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has ruled that Dish Network and SiriusXM can collect attorney fees after beating video playback patent litigation, agreeing with a magistrate judge's finding that the cases were "exceptional." U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Monday adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall's recommendation that Dragon Intellectual Property LLC's patent lawsuits against Dish and SiriusXM were "exceptional," thus meriting attorney fees for the district court litigation. Judge Andrews said the "applicants made multiple statements during examination of the asserted patent which clearly and unmistakably disclaimed" the technology that Dragon alleged was covered by the patent. But Judge...

