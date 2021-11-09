Blockchain Fights To Cut More Claims From IP Theft Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (November 9, 2021, 6:48 PM GMT) -- Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain urged a judge on Tuesday to toss claims of conspiracy and inducing breach of contract from a lawsuit brought by a digital asset investment manager, which accused the fintech company of stealing its intellectual property. At a High Court hearing before Judge Edwin Johnson, counsel for Blockchain Luxembourg SA argued that the claims against the company by Crypton Digital Assets Ltd. have been made in disregard of the rules governing the pleading and particularization of allegations of dishonesty or other serious wrongdoing. Blockchain is appealing a decision by Deputy Master James Brightwell to let the two issues...

