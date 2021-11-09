Cleary-Led Data Software Co. Valued At $5.25B In Series G

By McCord Pagan (November 9, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- Data governance and catalog software company Collibra, guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, said Tuesday that it's valued at $5.25 billion after its Series G funding round that included a Sequoia Capital fund, more than doubling its valuation in less than two years. Collibra said in the statement that it plans to use the $250 million in new funding from the round for matters like doubling its workforce by 2023 and expanding its partnerships with groups such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Snowflake. In April 2020, the company also raised roughly $113 million at a valuation of $2.3 billion....

