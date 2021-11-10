Luxury Car Dealer Slams Mercedes, BMW For Trade-In Policy

By J. Edward Moreno (November 10, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles luxury car dealership hit Mercedes-Benz and BMW with antitrust lawsuits accusing the luxury car brands of stifling competition by refusing to allow non-Mercedes-Benz or BMW dealerships to accept their leased vehicles as trade-ins or allow consumers to sell their vehicles to nonaffiliated dealerships. Calabasas Luxury Motorcars told a California federal judge that by keeping their vehicles on a "Merry-Go-Round," Mercedes-Benz and BMW are preventing customers from using the value of their vehicles toward a trade-in for a vehicle of a different brand, and therefore also prevent unaffiliated dealerships from making those deals. The nearly identical complaints in the proposed...

