Apple Loses Latest PTAB Challenge In Phone Camera IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (November 9, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Apple's challenge to a Samsung unit's digital camera patent that it's been accused of infringing has missed the mark with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which upheld all 38 claims at issue across two inter partes reviews. In a pair of decisions handed down on Monday, the PTAB said the iPhone maker failed to show that the challenged claims in Corephotonics Ltd. U.S. Patent No. 10,225,479 were rendered invalid as obvious in light of existing technology. Apple lodged two IPR petitions against the patent, challenging 34 claims in one case and four in the other. In Monday's decisions, Apple lost...

