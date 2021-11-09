Penguins Settle Claim Coach Was Fired For Reporting Assault

By Rachel Scharf (November 9, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have settled claims that the former head coach of their minor-league affiliate sexually assaulted an assistant coach's wife and that her husband was fired for reporting the alleged incident, according to Tuesday court filings and announcements. Jarrod Skalde, a former assistant coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and his wife Erin entered a stipulation dropping their Pennsylvania federal court lawsuit against the National Hockey League team. The Penguins and the Skaldes also released statements saying they've reached a confidential settlement. "The Penguins and Skaldes have agreed to resolve all claims," the team said. "Through this resolution, the Penguins hope...

