Pa. Businesses Ask 3rd Circ. To Overturn Virus Policy Rulings

By Matthew Santoni (November 9, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A group of Pennsylvania businesses told the Third Circuit this week that more than a dozen federal rulings wrongly denied insurance coverage for the businesses' pandemic-related losses, arguing that the lower courts took a too narrow interpretation of "physical loss" and a too broad interpretation of their policies' virus exclusions. Each of the food service, medical, legal and customer care businesses in the appeal had to at least temporarily close toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The plaintiffs in 14 cases consolidated for appeal to the Third Circuit argued that when there are two reasonable interpretations of...

