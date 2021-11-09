Attys Want $1.8M Cut Of $3M ADHD Antitrust Settlement

By Chris Villani (November 9, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- Attorneys from three firms asked a Massachusetts federal judge Monday for fees and costs totaling more than $1.8 million — or about 61% — of a nearly $3 million settlement to be paid by Takeda Pharmaceutical unit Shire and fellow drugmaker Actavis to resolve an antitrust suit. Kanner & Whiteley LLC, Honik LLC and Galebach Law Office steered the deal to settle claims that Shire and Actavis agreed to delay the launch of a less expensive generic version of Shire's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication Intuniv. The two companies agreed to pay a proposed class of parents and caregivers a combined...

