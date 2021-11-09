Latham-Led Rivian Prices Year's Largest IPO At $11.9B

By Tom Zanki (November 9, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- Amazon-backed electric truck maker Rivian Automotive Inc. on Tuesday priced an upsized $11.9 billion initial public offering, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, marking the largest IPO of 2021 to date. Rivian offered 153 million shares priced at $78 each, selling more shares than planned and topping the company's upwardly revised range of $72 to $74 per share, netting $11.9 billion in proceeds. Rivian's IPO is the year's biggest, beating South Korean e-commerce platform Coupang Inc.'s $4.55 billion offering in March. Irvine, California-based Rivian makes electric trucks, SUVs and vans for consumers and...

