Conn. Atty Suspended In NJ After Flurry Of Misconduct

By Nick Muscavage (November 9, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Connecticut-based attorney has been suspended from practicing law in New Jersey for three months after Connecticut officials recommended his reciprocal discipline following four reprimands in five years, including a case that stemmed from his alleged harassment of an ex-lover. Richard C. Gordon, based in West Hartford, was suspended by an order from the New Jersey Supreme Court on Nov. 5 based on discipline previously imposed in Connecticut. The New Jersey Supreme Court said that Gordon's "unethical conduct" in Connecticut amounted to multiple violations of New Jersey's rules of professional conduct, such as lack of diligence, failure to keep client reasonably...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS