'Broad Agreement' For Antitrust Reform But Not FTC Changes

By Bryan Koenig (November 9, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- Democrats and Republicans in the government and Congress broadly agreed Tuesday on the need to overhaul antitrust law, predicting that increased funding and rules prohibiting platforms from advantaging their own offerings have the best chance of passage, while clashing over sweeping changes the Federal Trade Commission is pushing through. Momentum to rein in online platforms amid a broader reckoning of the power of Big Tech and bolster funding at the FTC and U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division has been building for many months. Support for those efforts was a major theme Tuesday during the American Bar Association's antitrust fall forum....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS