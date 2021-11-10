Gunster Adds 5 Shareholders In Florida

By Madison Arnold (November 10, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Florida business law firm Gunster snagged five new attorneys for its real estate and environmental and land-use practices across three of its offices. The firm announced the additions of Robert Manning, Michael Petrovich, Jack Rice, Kevin Kenny and Brad McPherson earlier this week. They'll work in Gunster's Tampa, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach offices. "This year, Gunster set its sights on leveraging new recruitment opportunities to expand our statewide footprint with top-tier talent," said Bill Perry, managing shareholder of Gunster, in a statement. "We're thrilled to strengthen our bench with an arsenal of experienced, well-equipped attorneys that bring a diverse wealth...

