Disney's 'Star Wars' Attraction Allegedly Ripped Off Ride IP

By Lauren Berg (November 9, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US infringed a consulting company's patent for an amusement park ride to develop its popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride in Disney World and Disneyland, according to a lawsuit filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday. Consulting and development company Raven Sun Creative Inc. — owned by former Universal Studios creative director Louis Alfieri — holds U.S. Patent No. 9,266,028, covering the design of a novel, vertically-aligned amusement ride apparatus that moves riders in coordination with a video display, according to the 16-page complaint. Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride, which has been...

