Standard Chartered Group GC Joins Paul Weiss In London

By Katryna Perera (November 9, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP announced Tuesday that David Fein, group general counsel at Standard Chartered, will join the firm in January as special counsel in the litigation department. Fein, a former U.S. attorney and associate White House counsel to President Bill Clinton, will bring his experience in government, corporate governance and regulatory matters to Paul Weiss, the firm said in a release. The release states that as special counsel at Paul Weiss, Fein will also focus on cybersecurity, white collar, privacy and crisis management matters. He will work out of the firm's London office. In a statement, Paul...

