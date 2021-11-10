Texas River Authority Says It's Immune From Harvey Claims

By Michelle Casady (November 10, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A three-justice panel of a Texas appellate court in Houston was told by the San Jacinto River Authority during oral arguments Wednesday that claims brought by 85 property owners alleging its actions during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 flooded their homes must be tossed on immunity grounds. The 85 property owners along Spring Creek and Cypress Creek, led by Edgar Gonzalez, allege that their homes were flooded when SJRA released water from the Lake Conroe reservoir into the West Fork of the San Jacinto River. That entitles them to compensation for the government's "taking" of their property, they argue. SJRA maintains...

