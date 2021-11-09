NHTSA Awards $24M To Hyundai, Kia Whistleblower

By Hailey Konnath (November 9, 2021, 11:21 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday awarded $24 million to a whistleblower who supplied key information related to safety issues with Hyundai and Kia engines, the agency's first-ever whistleblower award. According to the NHTSA, the whistleblower gave the agency information related to Hyundai Motor America's and Kia Motors America's violations of the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act. A year ago, the NHTSA issued consent orders with Hyundai and Kia finding that the automakers had waited too long to recall more than 1.6 million vehicles equipped with defective engines. The agency also accused Hyundai and Kia of inaccurately...

