Navy SEALs Say Vax Mandate Denies Their Religious Rights

By Daniel Wilson (November 9, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Thirty-five members of the Navy's Special Warfare Command sued over the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Texas federal court Tuesday, saying the policy denies them their fundamental religious rights. The 35 elite special operators, mostly Navy SEALs, are all members of various branches of Christianity, and their objections to the mandate issued by the U.S. Department of Defense in August are based on sincerely held religious beliefs, they said. The suit was filed pseudonymously, with the plaintiffs saying that using their names or locations would risk revealing classified locations and risk "compromising their missions, operational security and personal safety." Specifically, the...

