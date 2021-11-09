Investors Ask 2nd Circ. To Revive Offering Fraud Claims

By Elise Hansen (November 9, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- A New York trial court should have allowed investors in now-shuttered cryptocurrency company Longfin to amend their allegations against the company that underwrote Longfin's stock offering, the investors told the Second Circuit on Tuesday. Lead plaintiff Mohammad A. Malik and a class of investors had new information relevant to their allegations against Network 1 Financial Securities Inc., Donald J. Enright of Levi & Korsinsky LLP told the three-judge panel. But the trial court wrongly denied them an opportunity to amend their complaint, and Network 1 was dismissed from the case, Enright said. Enright claimed that various documents that surfaced during a...

