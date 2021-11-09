DC Circ. Judge Dubious Of Nixing SD Uranium Mine Permit

By Khorri Atkinson (November 9, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge seemed reluctant to overturn the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval of a South Dakota uranium mine project on Tuesday, suggesting that the agency had explained why the issuance of a license to Azarga Uranium Corp. unit Powertech USA Inc. complied with federal project review laws. U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson asserted this view to Jeffrey C. Parsons of Western Mining Action Project, who argued for the Oglala Sioux Tribe that the NRC ignored the license's potential effects on tribal cultural resources. Parsons said the government failed to properly engage the tribe throughout the licensing process, and he...

