NY Court Reinstates Claims In Nursing Home Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 10, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has restored a lawsuit accusing a nursing home of causing a patient's death, finding the home's medical expert failed to explain how during a three-month stay the woman's malnutrition, dehydration and acute kidney issues were not the facility's fault. The panel decision on Tuesday allows Ernesto Cortez to pursue claims that Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Center is responsible for the death of his mother, Juana Cortez. There were "troubling inconsistencies" in Juana Cortez's medical record that the health center's expert witness, Dr. Lawrence N. Diamond, did not explain, the appeals court said. His testimony amounted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS