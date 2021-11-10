The Comparability Challenges Patent Damages Experts Face

By Rich Franciosa and Michael Herrigel (November 10, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- In August, in MLC Intellectual Property LLC v. Micron Technology Inc., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a district court's ruling to exclude patent damages expert testimony concerning the quantification of a reasonable royalty based upon specific comparable agreements. The Federal Circuit explained that the district judge's role is to be a gatekeeper and "to 'ensure that any and all scientific testimony of evidence admitted is not only relevant, but reliable,'"[1] quoting the U.S. Supreme Court's 1993 decision in Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals Inc. In law, this is referred to as the Daubert standard. The Federal Circuit rejected...

