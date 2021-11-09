Hertz Asks Court To Toss Wells Fargo's $272M Payoff Demand

By Leslie Pappas (November 9, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- Hertz Global urged a Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday to dismiss a demand from Wells Fargo Bank NA for $272 million in early payoff premiums on a series of bank notes, arguing that the bank's claims were already paid in full under the company's Chapter 11 plan. The auto rental company had no choice but to immediately repay the notes when it filed for bankruptcy on May 22, 2020, which automatically triggered provisions in the contracts that waived prepayment premiums for the notes, Hertz argued during a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath. Wells Fargo countered that by...

