Salon's Virus Coverage Class Action Doomed By Exclusion

By Eli Flesch (November 10, 2021, 3:07 PM EST) -- A Hartford insurer doesn't need to cover a Nevada-based salon's pandemic losses, a Connecticut federal judge ruled, saying a virus exclusion precluded all coverage. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley said Tuesday the policy One40 Beauty Lounge had with Sentinel Insurance Co. contained a virus exclusion that clearly barred coverage for the losses the salon incurred as a result of government pandemic restrictions. With the ruling, the salon becomes one of the latest policyholders to lose a virus coverage suit. Judge Dooley added that a time element provision in the Henderson salon's policy also didn't allow for just 30 days of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS