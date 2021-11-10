3rd Circ. Affirms Pa. Atty's Fed. Disbarment Over Allstate Case

By James Boyle (November 10, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania lawyer sanctioned by a federal court will remain disbarred for filing a frivolous lawsuit with more than 200 docket entries in four years against Allstate Insurance Co., the Third Circuit has ruled. A Third Circuit panel ruled that a Pennsylvania attorney will remain disbarred in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Mary Lou Doherty is unable to practice law in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to the ruling made in February by U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert and affirmed Tuesday by a three-judge panel. The disbarment is a result of what Judge...

