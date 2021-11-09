Ga. Justices Doubt Judicial Circuit Split Hurt Voters, Black DA

By Rosie Manins (November 9, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices appeared unconvinced Tuesday by arguments that the legislative split of a state judicial circuit wrongly robbed its first Black district attorney of some power and his voters of representation. The state high court heard oral arguments in five related appeals arising from the Georgia General Assembly's decision in March to carve out Columbia County from the Augusta Judicial Circuit, which also includes Burke and Richmond counties. Senate Bill 9 came just after Jared Williams was elected as the first district attorney of color in the Augusta circuit. Willie Saunders, an attorney in Columbia County who voted for Williams, sued...

