Overdose Reversal Drug Maker Settles FCA Suit For $12.7M

By Jennifer Doherty (November 10, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- Virginia-based pharmaceutical firm Kaléo Inc. will pay the federal government more than $12.7 million to settle claims that it conspired with doctors and pharmacies to skirt federal insurers' authorization requirements before billing them for its high-priced opioid overdose treatment. The drug in question, Evzio, is an injectable form of the opioid antagonist naloxone hydrochloride, which can be used in emergencies to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. The U.S. Department of Justice accused Kaléo of paying kickbacks to doctors for prescribing Evzio between 2017 and 2020, when it was the most expensive naloxone treatment on the market, and directing them to send...

