Early ESG Due Diligence Can Minimize Risk, Maximize Reward

By Kimberly Jaimez (November 17, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- Companies can no longer afford to ignore environmental, social and corporate governance due diligence — the risks, rewards and ramifications have become too great. From the emergence of ESG ratings to the creation of government initiatives, like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Climate and ESG Task Force, risk models now incorporate environmental, social and governance impacts. Organizations with strong ESG performance have been rewarded with greater access to capital, preferable directors and officers, or D&O, insurance terms and even better financial performance. On the other hand, when ESG is poorly managed, organizations have found unwanted attention from shareholders, litigants and regulators....

