Fla. Lab Owner Gets Nearly 7 Years For Medicare Kickbacks

By Lauren Berg (November 9, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- A Florida man who owned a diagnostic testing laboratory was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to nearly seven years behind bars after he pled guilty for his role in a $73 million health care scheme to defraud Medicare by paying kickbacks to telehealth companies for unnecessary genetic testing. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga sentenced Leonel Palatnik, 42, who is the co-owner of Panda Conservation Group LLC, to 82 months in prison for his part in the conspiracy to pay monthly kickbacks in exchange for doctors' authorizing genetic testing orders for Panda's labs. Palatnik's attorney, Brian H. Bieber of Gray Robinson...

