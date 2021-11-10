Insurer Says Property Co.'s Missteps Void Burglary Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (November 10, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- Great Lakes Insurance told a Texas federal court that it should not have to cover a burglary alleged by the management of a Houston-area apartment building because the management has failed to cooperate and because its policy was canceled a day before the episode. Great Lakes, based in Munich, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the building's registered agent, Karen Houston-Holloway, has not yet provided it with the necessary documentation for its claim investigation after multiple attempts. The insurer seeks a declaratory judgment to that end, freeing it of its coverage obligations, while Houston-Holloway says Great Lakes has rebuffed her efforts...

