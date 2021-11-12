What To Watch For As King & Spalding, Fired Atty Go To Trial

By Max Jaeger (November 12, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- A bitter, yearslong fight between King & Spalding LLP and an ex-associate who accused it of firing him for raising ethical concerns will play out in front of a New York federal jury Monday in a trial that's expected to leave both sides bruised and battered. The proceedings are sure to spotlight a reputational black eye the white-shoe firm suffered when erstwhile senior associate David Joffe claimed two partners lied on behalf of a client, while also airing the unemployed Joffe's "dirty laundry," presiding U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni warned the parties last month in a last-ditch effort to convince them...

