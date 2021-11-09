Ex-Broadcom Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets

By Lauren Berg (November 9, 2021, 10:44 PM EST) -- A former veteran engineer for Broadcom Inc. was indicted on charges that he stole trade secrets upon his departure from the company and took them to a China-based startup, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Peter Kisang Kim was a principal design engineer at Broadcom, where he had worked for more than 20 years, before he decided to leave the company in July 2020, according to the indictment filed on Nov. 4 and unsealed Tuesday. But before he left, prosecutors said Kim stole Broadcom trade secrets related to networking chips often used in high-volume data centers. According to the indictment,...

