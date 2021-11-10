Biz Analytics Firm Takes State St. Contract Suit To Mass.

By Brian Dowling (November 10, 2021, 12:34 PM EST) -- Business analytics group MicroStrategy Inc. will pursue claims in Massachusetts federal court that State Street Corp. flouted a software license agreement for nearly a decade, after a Virginia judge said the $6.1 million contract claim shouldn't be decided there. The new complaint, filed Wednesday, claims State Street has violated its software license agreement for the nine years it's been in effect by ignoring terms that limit the business analytics programs to licensed users and by distributing reports generated from the software to more than 400 third parties. The original September 2012 software agreement restricted the bank's use of the business intelligence software...

