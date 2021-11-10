Google Supreme Court Win Stems Flood Of UK Class Actions

By Christopher Crosby (November 10, 2021, 5:32 PM GMT) -- Findings by the U.K. Supreme Court that consumers must have suffered financial loss if they want to sue Google for data protection breaches could slow the "gravy train" of privacy litigation and the growth of U.S.-style class actions, attorneys say. The landmark U.K. Supreme Court ruling puts the brakes on the gravy train for claimant law firms chasing cases every time there is as data breach but no proof that actual harm was caused, says an Osborne Clarke partner. (iStock) Justices have made it harder to hold companies liable for flouting privacy rules by finding that consumers are not entitled to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS