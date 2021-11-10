Paul Weiss Helps General Atlantic Snag $7.8B For Latest Fund

By Benjamin Horney (November 10, 2021, 9:17 AM EST) -- Paul Weiss-advised General Atlantic has clinched its sixth flagship private equity fund after raising $7.8 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in areas like consumer, financial services, health care, life sciences and technology. The fund, called GA 2021, blasted past its original target of $5 billion, bringing in capital from a group of new and existing investors made up of family offices, foundations, institutional investors, and others, according to a statement Wednesday. As a result of the freshly raised fund, New York-based General Atlantic has now raised $23.8 billion from investors across its funds and boasts more than $78...

