Federalist Fights NLRB's Tweet Ruling At 3rd Circ.

By Kevin Stawicki (November 10, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit mulled Wednesday whether the National Labor Relations Board overstepped its authority by ordering The Federalist's publisher to delete a tweet that it would send "to the salt mine" employees who sought to unionize, saying the case raises significant First Amendment concerns. The Federalist has maintained that its publisher's tweet was a joke and that no workers felt threatened. The online magazine argued its case before the Third Circuit on Wednesday. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP via Getty Images) U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman pressed NLRB attorney Micah P.S. Jost to explain what evidence the board used to determine...

