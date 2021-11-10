Lin Wood Protests Delaware Expulsion To State Justices

By Leslie Pappas (November 10, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- A decision barring Atlanta-based attorney L. Lin Wood from representing a former Trump campaign adviser in a Delaware defamation case elicited a flood of questions from the First State's Supreme Court Wednesday, with the full court probing whether a trial judge overstepped his authority and violated Wood's due process. The ban amounted to an "extra-disciplinary order" that went beyond the court's authority and should be overturned, Wood's attorney, Ronald Poliquin of The Poliquin Firm, told the court during arguments Wednesday. The lower court was wrong to unilaterally make findings without any evidentiary hearings, Poliquin argued, and was out of bounds to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS