Feds Say Fake Trump, Clinton PACs Stole $3.5M From Donors

By Rachel Scharf (November 10, 2021, 2:58 PM EST) -- Three men misappropriated $3.5 million they raised through sham political action committees claiming to support both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. The Nov. 2 indictment unsealed in Texas charges Austin resident Kyle George Davies and California residents Matthew Nelson Tunstall and Robert Reyes Jr. with one count of conspiracy and three counts of wire fraud for an alleged plot to line their pockets with purported donations to political candidates from January 2016 through April 2017. According to the indictment, the three men registered two Austin-based PACs with the Federal Election Commission in...

