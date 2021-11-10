NJ Jury Selection Panel Offers Ideas For Voir Dire Reform

By Nick Muscavage (November 10, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- The first day of New Jersey's Judicial Conference on Jury Selection focused on issues surrounding the voir dire process and featured speakers from the state's judiciary, as well as from academia. The conference stems from a July 13 New Jersey Supreme Court opinion in State v. Andujar, in which the court for the first time set ground rules for conducting background checks on jurors and found that prosecutors in that case did not meet those standards. The court ordered a new trial for murder suspect Edwin Andujar, finding that "implicit or unconscious racial bias infected the jury selection process" after prosecutors...

