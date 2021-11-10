Fed. Circ. Won't Reconsider SiriusXM's PTAB Loss

By Adam Lidgett (November 10, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Wednesday it won't rethink its decision affirming a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that upheld a satellite broadcasting patent challenged by SiriusXM, which argued that a previous Federal Circuit panel backed the PTAB's alleged "error" without giving an opinion. The court shot down SiriusXM Radio Inc.'s request for a panel or en banc rehearing of a September panel decision that summarily affirmed the PTAB's refusal to nix claims in a satellite broadcasting patent that German research organization Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung EV asserted against SiriusXM. No reason was given for Wednesday's denial. Fraunhofer sued...

