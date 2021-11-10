Delaware Justices Reject Challenge To $7B USG-Knauf Merger

By Jeff Montgomery (November 10, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court upheld without elaboration Wednesday the Chancery Court's dismissal of a stockholder challenge to the conduct of drywall producer USG Corp.'s board and top shareholder Berkshire Hathaway before its $7 billion merger with Gebr. Knauf KG, a building materials maker, in 2019. The brief decision by a three-judge panel, written by Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., supported Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's rejection last year of a suit seeking damages for USG's alleged failure to disclose that board members believed that the company should have sold for $50 per share, rather than the ultimately approved $44 price....

