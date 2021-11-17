BIPA Ruling Should Aid Insurers In Privacy Claims

By Joshua Polster and Conor Mercadante (November 17, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA,[1] has resulted in substantial litigation against companies that collect biometric information, which, in turn, led to disputes regarding insurance coverage for such claims. Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co. v. Impact Fulfillment Services, a Sept. 24 decision by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina — one of the first of its kind — has provided important guidance on this topic, finding that an insurance policy exclusion regarding the collection and distribution of information precluded coverage for an underlying BIPA claim. The Illinois state Legislature passed BIPA in 2008 in response to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS