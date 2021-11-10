LA Fitness Must Face Ex-Worker's Sex Bias Suit Again

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 10, 2021, 1:28 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday revived, for the second time, a former L.A. Fitness sales counselor's sexual harassment lawsuit, ruling that a lower court was too hasty in sending the matter to arbitration. A two-judge Appellate Division panel remanded the matter for further proceedings after concluding there was a "factual issue" whether Nikki Cordero — who claimed she was fired after complaining that she was groped by a manager — typed the electronic signature on the job application that contained the company's arbitration clause. "The circumstances surrounding plaintiff's execution of the agreement is subject to conflicting interpretations based upon the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS