Texas Energy Co. Beats Harvey Electric Shock Claims

By Michelle Casady (November 10, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday brought an end to a lawsuit where two men alleged Entergy Texas Inc. was negligent in not de-energizing power lines in flooded areas that shocked and burned them during 2017's Hurricane Harvey, finding "circular indemnity" doomed the claims. A three-justice panel of the Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont held that a trial court should have granted Entergy's request for summary judgment against David Woollen and Wayne Hill. Woollen and Hill — like many residents during the historic flooding caused by Harvey — used a personal boat to conduct rescue operations during the storm and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS