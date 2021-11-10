Ill. Justices Weigh Ride-Hailing Law In Lyft Assault Case

By Celeste Bott (November 10, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A lawyer for a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a Lyft driver told the Supreme Court of Illinois on Wednesday that a state law exempting Lyft from the vicarious liability taxicabs are subject to if their passengers are harmed creates "second-class rape victims" by denying them a complete legal remedy. The state's Transportation Network Provider Act, which governs ride-hailing companies, contains a provision stating that transportation network companies like Lyft, or TNCs, are not common carriers. Using the pseudonym Jane Doe, the woman sued Lyft, arguing that the company is vicariously liable for the assault, battery and false imprisonment allegedly committed by...

