Fed. Law Doesn't Let Railroad Beat Worker's Asbestos Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 12, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge refused to let Kansas City Southern Railway Co. escape a former employee's lawsuit claiming the freight carrier is liable for his mesothelioma, saying that the company's argument "completely removes a railroad worker's ability to recover for asbestos exposure." The company argued that the Locomotive Inspection Act, which barred the worker from suing train part manufacturers, also prevents him from filing a claim against the railroad. But U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Erny Foote on Wednesday said this law does not "eliminate the employer's duty to ensure a reasonably safe workplace." "According to [Kansas City Southern], its employees should...

