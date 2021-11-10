Challengers Ask Justices To Weigh Pa. Gov's Pandemic Power

By Matthew Santoni (November 10, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- A challenge to Pennsylvania's business closures and crowd limits early in the pandemic was not rendered moot by the expiration of those orders and should be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court, a group of counties, businesses and political candidates said Wednesday. The Third Circuit wrongly concluded that the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania should have ended a lawsuit claiming the restrictions were unconstitutional, since the state could — and did — use the ongoing pandemic to justify additional restrictions, the challengers argued in a petition filed with the Supreme Court. "This case is not moot. Twenty-seven days after...

