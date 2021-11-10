Judge Says Patent Fight Over Herbicides Must Be Arbitrated

By Caroline Simson (November 10, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday halted litigation initiated by Pennsylvania-based chemical company FMC Corp. against a Swiss Syngenta Corp. unit over an allegedly stolen herbicide formula, saying the matter was correctly routed into arbitration despite contradictory dispute resolution clauses in an underlying contract. Ruling from a federal court in Buffalo, New York, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said he would "not resurrect" a section of the parties' contract that called for patent disputes to go before a federal court in Delaware or before the U.S. patent office. He noted that the clause had expired by its own terms when...

