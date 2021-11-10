Foreign Workers' Spouses Ink Deal In Suit Over Work Permits

By Mike LaSusa (November 10, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- Spouses of certain foreign workers in the U.S. will automatically get work permits, or extensions on existing work permits, under the terms of a settlement announced Wednesday resolving a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Under the settlement, USCIS has agreed to change its policies regarding work permits for those who are eligible for H-4 and L-2 visas based on their partners' status as H-1B specialty workers or executives transferred to the U.S. Those who hold L-2 visas will be allowed to work in the U.S. by default, while those with H-4 visas will be eligible for an automatic extension...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS