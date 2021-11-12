SEC Policy Easing Investor Proposals Could Spark Pushback

By Tom Zanki (November 12, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's new policy easing shareholders' ability to place environmental and social-related votes on corporate ballots could invite legal pushback from companies that want to fend off proposals they see as distractions, some attorneys say. Companies seeking to exclude proposals have historically relied on no-action relief — an informal process by which SEC staff assure a business the agency won't pursue an enforcement action. But that route appears less likely to prevail now that officials have stated they will take a narrower view of what shareholder proposals are excludable, effectively removing obstacles for investors who want to...

