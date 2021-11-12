Juniper's Appeal Of Gilstrap Transfer Denial Dropped

By Adam Lidgett (November 12, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday agreed to end Juniper Networks' appeal of U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision to keep a patent-holding company's infringement lawsuit against it in Texas, noting the companies have agreed to end the case. In a short order, the Federal Circuit said it is considering the appeal withdrawn after Juniper Networks and Longhorn HD LLC told the court on Nov. 9 that there was no more controversy between them. That was because, according to the companies, Longhorn reached a deal with an unnamed third party that resolves any fight between Longhorn and Juniper Networks, although no further...

